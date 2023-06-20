May 23, 1945 - June 17, 2023

DECATUR — Gary E. Schroll, 78, of Decatur, IL, passed away June 17, 2023, peacefully at his residence.

Gary was born May 23, 1945, in Decatur, IL. He was a veteran of the US Army and served in Korea during the Vietnam War. Gary was a draftsman at Caterpillar for 38 years until his retirement.

Surviving is his wife, Jillene; daughter, Tara Szalkowski (Jeffrey) NY; sisters: Mary Lou Glenn and Connie Wood of Decatur; brothers: Rick Schroll (Brenda), MN, and Ron Schroll, SC; and many nieces and nephews.

Family Graveside service will be held at Boiling Springs Cemetery.

Condolences can be left at www.moranandgoebel.com.