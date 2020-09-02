Gary Eugene Funk

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Gary Eugene, age 75, of Decatur, Illinois died Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, Illinois.

Gary was born February 1, 1945 in Streator, Illinois to Deane Eugene and Ethel Grace Marie (Gross) Funk. He graduated from Mt. Auburn Community Schools and had attended Edinburg Grade School. He grew up on a farm in these communities and loved every minute. Gary attended Parkland College and the University of Illinois. Gary proudly served three years in the U.S. Army and was a Viet Nam veteran.

Gary once told his son, Gregory Deane Funk that in his professional life he played with all the real life toys that Greg had in his sandbox. Those included over the road truck driver and heavy equipment operator, having help build interstates 72 and 57. He then spent several years selling agricultural products for Atlantic Richfield and City Services, and worked for the C&EI, Mo-Pac and Union Pacific Railroads, all out of Villa Grove, Illinois ending as a locomotive engineer. He retired from IDOT, Macon County, Illinois.