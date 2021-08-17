DECATUR — Gary G. Gray, 91, of Decatur, IL passed away August 12, 2021 at Imboden Creek Living Center.

A private family burial and cremation rites will be accorded at a later date. The family requests no flowers. A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3:00 PM Sunday August 22, 2021.

Memorials: Westminster Presbyterian Church or Decatur Parks Foundation.

Mr. Gray was born in Decatur, IL, December 18, 1929, son of Richard I. and Mary S. Gray.

He was a retired businessman.

He married Margaret (M. Anne) Connelly, June 14, 1953. Mr. Gray was a graduate of the University of Illinois. He served as a Captain in the US Air Force Reserves. He was VP of Sales at Walrus Manufacturing Company. He enjoyed flying the company plane for business and personal enjoyment.

He was twice elected to the board of Commissioners of the Decatur Park District and served as President. He was a member and past president of the Decatur Golden K Kiwanis Club. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for over 80 years, serving as elder and trustee.

He is survived by sons: Dr. Gary G. Gray, Jr (Janet), R. Douglas Gray (Sue); daughter, Julie A. LaChance (Tony); sons: Geoffrey M. Gray (Sheila), M. Todd (Tanya); 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and brother Richard I. Gray, Jr. (Jane). His wife, one sister and his parents preceded him in death. The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Gary. Condolences may be left to his family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.