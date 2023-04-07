Jan. 27, 1934 - April 2, 2023

DECATUR — Gary "GL" Smalley, Sr., 89, of Decatur, IL, died Sunday, April 2, 2023, at home surrounded by family.

A service to honor and celebrate Gary's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Monday. Gary will be laid to rest in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta.

Gary was born in Decatur, IL, on January 27, 1934, to Ruth and Orville Smalley. He lived nearly his entire life on the same plot of land (affectionately called the Smalley compound) except for the brief amount of time he spent in military service which took him to Germany where he met Valerie Klein.

Gary and Valerie were married on June 6, 1958, in Basel, Switzerland. They had five children together: Gary, Jr. (Lori), Jeff (Katie), Christl, Mark, and Katrina (Steph). Gary and Valerie have seven grandchildren (Jessica, Angela, Lisa, Samantha, Jason, Robert, and Austin) and twelve great-grandchildren. All are surviving.

Gary was a builder of many things - family, friendships, but most people knew him from his work in Smalley and Sons Construction. Begrudgingly, he retired, but got to spend more time watching the St. Louis Cardinals and completing projects around the house.

While dementia may have robbed him of many of his memories, his core personality remained the same until the end. He will be remembered as jovial, witty, funny, and a hard worker who had empathy and compassion for all living creatures.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Larry "Butch." Other survivors include his sister, Janice (Randy). Other special people in his life included: Traditions Health hospice staff Krissi and Becky.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County, the Alzheimer's Association, or a charity of one's choosing.