DECATUR -- Gary “Joe” Doolin, 72, of Decatur, IL, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, December 20, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Monday, December 23, at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Riverton, IL, with military rites conducted by the Macon County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to donor's choice.

Gary was born June 23, 1947, in Decatur, son of Leo and Dorothea (Lehman) Doolin. He married Joan F. Miller on January 13, 1973. Joe was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam. He was a locomotive engineer, working for N&S Railroad for 41 years, retiring in 2006. Joe enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and playing softball for D&R Welding and Chef & Brewer.

Surviving is his wife Joan of Decatur; sons, Joseph B. Doolin and wife Katy of Mt. Zion and Jason G. Doolin of Decatur; grandchildren, Madeline Doolin, Molly Doolin, and Garrett Doolin; sister, Sherry Doolin of Decatur; brothers, Larry Doolin and wife Margaret of Mansfield, TX, Jerry Doolin and wife Carol, Steve Doolin and wife Tricia, and Richard Doolin and wife Sue, all of Decatur.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

