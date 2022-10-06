June 22, 1956 - Sept. 30, 2022

DECATUR — Gary L. Doyle, 66, of Decatur, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, in his home.

Gary was born June 22, 1956, in Decatur, the son of Joseph L. and Dorothy R. (Potter) Doyle. Gary graduated from Lakeview High School and Eastern Illinois University, TKE.

After a long career in Toxicology and Chemistry, he retired from Meda Pharmaceuticals. Gary was an avid hunter and will be deeply missed by his hunting buddies. With his vast knowledge of birds, migration patterns, ducks, and geese, he was dubbed "The Professor" at duck camp.

Gary had no children of his own but had many generations of Golden Retrievers and most recently, a Black Lab named Jade. All were his pride and trusted hunting companions.

Gary is survived by his sister, Mary . (Doyle) Gessford (Craig) of Decatur, Tom M. Doyle (Karen) of FL, Alan L. Doyle (Judy) of FL, and Dan R. Doyle (Sue) of FL; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins will all miss him forever.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will take place Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at Sliders, 5963 E. US, Route 36, Decatur, IL, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

For years Gary supported The friends of Sanganois (@friendsofsanganois), Ducks Unlimited (www.ducks.org), and Pheasants Forever pheasantsforever.org. Donations in Gary's name can be made on the associated websites.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 515 W. Wood St., Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.