Gary L. Hein

Gary was born October 2, 1929 in Alliance, OH to Gary and Mary Louella Hein. He was a veteran of the Korean war, where he served as a non-commissioned US Coast Guard officer aboard the destroyer escort USS Newell WDE-442, attached to the Navy’s Pacific Fleet in the Korean Theatre and stationed at Pearl Harbor. After graduating from the University of Illinois in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree, he started his career at the William S. Merrill Co. in pharmaceutical sales and marketing. He moved to Decatur in 1959, where he established himself as National Sales Manager of Lincoln Laboratories and quickly rose to the position of President. At the helm of Lincoln Labs, he negotiated business deals with Institut Merieuex of Lyon, France, to market novel medical products that he helped develop. In 1982, he founded Lincoln Laboratories in Decatur, a leading supplier of medical devices for allergy testing.