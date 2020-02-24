ARGENTA -- Gary L. McConnell 81 of Argenta, Illinois passed away 11:17 A.M. February 22, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Decatur, Il.

Services will be 10 AM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, Il. with Pastor Carlton Binkley officiating. Burial will follow at Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL with Military Honors. Visitation will be 5 – 7 PM, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, Il. with Masonic Rites at 7 PM. and visitation 9 AM Friday until the service time Friday at the Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL.

Memorials may be directed to Tabernacle Baptist Church or The American Lung Association.

Gary was born April 9, 1938 in Decatur, IL the son of Orville and Eloise (Bricker) McConnell. He married Gwen Querrey May 27, 1999 in Springfield, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Gwen McConnell, Argenta, IL; Gary McConnell, Decatur, IL; Doug (Tonya) McConnell, Oreana, IL; Susanna (Bryan) Zimmerman, Columbia, MO; Michael K. (Christina) James, Atlanta, GA; and Andree D. James, Los Angeles, CA; 4 grandchildren: Emma L. McConnell, Elsah L. James, Harrison James, and Eden B. James.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Gary was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Decatur, IL and served in the Air National Guard, Springfield, IL. He farmed for over 60 years. Gary was a 50 year plus member of the Masonic Lodge #871 A.F. & A.M. He loved to fish and travel, but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com

