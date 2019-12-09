MOUNT PULASKI — Gary L. Pharis, 68, of Mt. Pulaski, IL, passed away at 12:37 A.M. Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.

Gary was born on September 13, 1951 in Lincoln, IL. He married Penny J. Hatfield on February 18, 1984 in Mt. Pulaski. She survives.

Also surviving are his children, Laura, Mandi, and Aaron; eight grandchildren; and his brother, Eddie Pharis.

Graveside services for Gary will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Steenbergen Cemetery in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Gary's name to Memorial Home Hospice. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Mt. Pulaski, IL.

