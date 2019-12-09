MOUNT PULASKI — Gary L. Pharis, 68, of Mt. Pulaski, IL, passed away at 12:37 A.M. Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.
You have free articles remaining.
Gary was born on September 13, 1951 in Lincoln, IL. He married Penny J. Hatfield on February 18, 1984 in Mt. Pulaski. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Laura, Mandi, and Aaron; eight grandchildren; and his brother, Eddie Pharis.
Graveside services for Gary will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Steenbergen Cemetery in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Gary's name to Memorial Home Hospice. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Mt. Pulaski, IL.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.