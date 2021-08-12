DECATUR — Gary L. Sickbert, 83 passed away on August 10, 2021 in his home. He was born to Reuben Daniel (Buster) and Mary Elizabeth (Hendrickson) Sickbert on May 15, 1938, in Wichita, Kansas. The family moved to Sedgwick, Kansas while he was in grade school. He graduated Sedgwick High School in 1956 and attended Southwestern College in Winfield, KS. for one year. He was then hired by Kansas Gas and Electric Company in Wichita, KS and worked as a lineman. He attended classes at Wichita State University and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1966. He was offered a position with Illinois Power Company and spent 4 years in Galesburg prior to transferring to Decatur in 1970. He held several positions of supervision and management and retired as the Manager of Operations in 1995.

Gary married Janet Torline on January 16, 1960 in Newton, Kansas. Five children were welcomed to this family and later joined by thirteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. His interests, in addition to raising and enjoying his kids, included skiing, playing racquetball and handball, golfing, coaching and refereeing youth hockey activities, camping and canoeing and laughing. In retirement he was an active volunteer at the Children's Museum of Illinois, Decatur Celebration, the Medical Reserve Corps and Golden K Kiwanis. He and Jan enjoyed many bicycle trips and travelling to all 50 states and many foreign countries. Each of his grandchildren chose a destination for a trip with Grandpa and Grandma, and these were extra special trips with great memories.

Gary is survived by his wife, Jan; children: Kathy (Bill Richards) of Peninsula, OH, Tim Sickbert of Stillwater, OK, Betsy (Kevin Hamer) of Brownsburg, IN, Cindy (Philip Blobaum) of Des Moines, IA and Amy (Gary Jerabek) of Bolingbrook, IL; thirteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren. His brother, Wally Sickbert of Boulder, CO, brother, Jim Sickbert of Wichita, KS, sister, Cheryl O'Konek of Andover, MN also survive along with many nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Patricia Arnold; two sisters-in-law: Connie Sickbert and Jo Sickbert; and two brothers-in-law: Bernie O'Konek And Bill Arnold.

Gary's body will be donated to science and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family extends deepest thanks to Dr. Ben Esparaz and the Cancer Care Center of Illinois staff and Kisty Cox and the staff of HSHS hospice for extraordinarily fine care.

Memorials can be made to the Children's Museum of Illinois, The Friends of the Children of Haiti or donor's choice.