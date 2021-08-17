OAKLEY — Gary L. Simms, 63, of Oakley, IL passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021.

A visitation to honor and celebrate Gary's life will be held from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. Memorial contributions may be directed to Decatur Camera Club.

Gary was born on May 26, 1958 in Decatur, IL, the son of Gerald and Mildred (Albin) Simms. He was a graduate of Cerro Gordo High School, Millikin University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Dental Medicine. He practiced dentistry with his brother, Rick D. Simms for 30 years. Gary was a member of the Decatur Camera Club and Decatur Investing Club. He was an Eagle Scout, a ham radio operator, and enjoyed playing music, hiking and traveling. A favorite place was Arches National Park in Utah.

Gary is survived by his brother, Rick Simms and wife, Joni of Decatur, IL; nieces: Sarah McDowell and her husband, Andrew of Sullivan, IL, and Hannah Melin and her husband, Tyler of Davenport, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.