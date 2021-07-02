DECATUR — Gary Lee Wiley, 82, of Decatur died Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A family led visitation will be on Tuesday Evening, July 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Antioch Christian Church (5409 E. St Rt 36, Decatur, IL). The family led Memorial Service will be Wednesday, July 7, 2021, beginning at 11:30 a.m. also at the church. Tanzyus Logan is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gary was born July 3, 1938 in Hamilton, Kansas, son of Clay Mont Wiley and Parm Florene Miller. Gary served in the Air Force from 1960 to 1967. He married his first wife Roselma Fischer in April of 1962. They were blessed with three daughters, Karen Sue Wiley, Kathleen Ann Grant (Grant), and Mary Beth Dorman (Sheldon). Roselma preceded him in death in 1984. Gary married Anna Benton in 1988 and she brought two children to their marriage, Paul (Pete) Johnson and Christine James.

Gary was very involved in many activities and clubs. He was a deacon and member of the choir at Antioch Christian Church and was involved in many aspects of running and upkeep of the church. He was treasurer of the Cenois Ham Radio Club. He was building superintendent of the Decatur Genealogy Society. Over the years he participated in the Master Gardner Program, EIU. He sang with the Decatur Barbershop Quartet and he enjoyed weekly Train Games with friends.

After leaving the service Gary worked for and retired from ACE Hardware as an appliance Repairman for 20 years. After retirement Gary went back to college and earned his B.A. in Electrical Engineering and started a second career with Newtec at White Sands Missile Range. He retired from there in 2005.

He is survived by his wife and children, eleven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, sister, Carmen Louise Boxberger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clay and Parm Wiley; brother, Francis Eugene Wiley; sister-in-law, Virginia Wiley (Hyatt); brother-in-law, Richard Boxberger; and first wife, Roselma.

He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

