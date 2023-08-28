OMAHA, Nebraska — Workman, Gary Lee, age 80, of Omaha, NE, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away.

Gary is survived by his wife, Judy; children: Lisa Heuring, Carol Workman-Halvey, and Stan Workman; seven grandchildren: Michael Reynolds, Heather DeBolt, Zach Reeg, Cassie Workman, Jack Halvey, Alyssa Workman, and Kate Halvey; and five great-grandchildren: Arya Reynolds, Zoe Reynolds, Hayden Reeg, Kai Reynolds, and Baby Reeg (on the way).

Memorial service will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Westwood Church, Omaha, NE, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Hearts & Minds Early Childhood Program at Westwood Church.