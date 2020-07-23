SPRINGFIELD — Gary LeRoy Hayes, 79, of Springfield, died at 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home.
Gary was born August 3, 1940, in Decatur, the son of William and Zola Thompson Hayes. He married Louise Hunter on November 15, 1963, in Indianapolis, IN.
Gary graduated from Maroa-Forsyth High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed with the Clinton Railroad Company and previously for several manufacturing companies, including National Systems of Garage Ventilation, Firestone, and Bunn. Gary was an avid John Wayne western fan, read the newspaper daily, enjoyed bowling, and loved older cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Keith Hayes.
Gary is survived by his wife, Louise Hayes of Springfield; daughter, Robin (husband, Martin) Harris of Springfield; grandchildren, Alicia (husband, Scott) Smith, Laura McLain, and Megan, Madelyn, Katelyn, and Trey Harris; great-grandchildren, Hadleigh and Blair McLain; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
The family will host a memorial gathering from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at United Methodist Church, 211 North St., Niantic. A memorial ceremony will follow at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Long Point Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church, 211 North St., Niantic, IL 62551.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.