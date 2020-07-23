× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Gary LeRoy Hayes, 79, of Springfield, died at 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at his home.

Gary was born August 3, 1940, in Decatur, the son of William and Zola Thompson Hayes. He married Louise Hunter on November 15, 1963, in Indianapolis, IN.

Gary graduated from Maroa-Forsyth High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed with the Clinton Railroad Company and previously for several manufacturing companies, including National Systems of Garage Ventilation, Firestone, and Bunn. Gary was an avid John Wayne western fan, read the newspaper daily, enjoyed bowling, and loved older cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Keith Hayes.

Gary is survived by his wife, Louise Hayes of Springfield; daughter, Robin (husband, Martin) Harris of Springfield; grandchildren, Alicia (husband, Scott) Smith, Laura McLain, and Megan, Madelyn, Katelyn, and Trey Harris; great-grandchildren, Hadleigh and Blair McLain; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.