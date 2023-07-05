Oct. 15, 1948 - June 30, 2023

DECATUR — Gary Lynn Drake, 74, of Decatur, died Friday, June 30, 2023, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A Funeral service to celebrate Gary's life will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Hillside Bethel Tabernacle (3575 East Greenhill Road Decatur, IL, 62521). Visitation will be 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday July 7, 2023, also at the church. The burial will be in North Fork Cemetery Decatur.

Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Gary was born in Decatur, October 15, 1948, son of John H. and LaVance Drake. Gary drove a forklift for Crown Cork & Seal Warrensburg and was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 218 for 23 years. He was the only remaining member of Prairieland Abate since April of 1987. He rode Harley Davidson motorcycles for 49 years. Gary was proud of his son Jonathan and from the time he was seven he attended all of his ballgames and track meets, never missing one.

Surviving are his brothers: Roger Drake, Randy (Debbie) Drake; sister, Patti (Tom) McMurray; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and one great-great-niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jonathan; and sister-in-law, Margaret.

Gary requested casual attire, in hopes that he won't be the worst dressed at his service.

