DECATUR -- Gary Lynn Root, 77, of Sellersburg, IN passed away on Sunday morning December 15, 2019 at Maple Manor in Sellersburg, IN.
He was born on May 31, 1942 in Decatur, IL to Louis Earl Root and Roxanna Arabelle Beck Root. Gary was an Army veteran and a retired truck driver.
Gary is survived by his son, Michael Root and his wife Jennifer of Prospect, KY; sisters, Judy Workman of Assumption, IL, Mary Donna Rodden of Big Canoe, GA and Jo Alice House of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren, Harrison Root, Hudson Root and Arabella Root.
Cremation was chosen and no services are scheduled.
