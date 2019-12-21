Gary Lynn Root
0 entries

Gary Lynn Root

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR -- Gary Lynn Root, 77, of Sellersburg, IN passed away on Sunday morning December 15, 2019 at Maple Manor in Sellersburg, IN.

He was born on May 31, 1942 in Decatur, IL to Louis Earl Root and Roxanna Arabelle Beck Root. Gary was an Army veteran and a retired truck driver.

Gary is survived by his son, Michael Root and his wife Jennifer of Prospect, KY; sisters, Judy Workman of Assumption, IL, Mary Donna Rodden of Big Canoe, GA and Jo Alice House of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren, Harrison Root, Hudson Root and Arabella Root.

Cremation was chosen and no services are scheduled.

To plant a tree in memory of Gary Root as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News