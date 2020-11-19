DECATUR — Gary Michael Bean, 41 of Decatur died at 2:32 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the Decatur Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.

A visitation will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Heartland Community Church (3253 N. Brush College Road Decatur, IL). Graveside service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Macon County Memorial Park. Pastor Ed Hollis will officiate. Memorials may be made to Gary's children's educational fund c/o Rosemarie Bean. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Gary was born in Decatur May 17 1979, son of Kenneth and Rosemarie (Roderick) Bean. He graduated from MacArthur High School in 1997. Gary entered the service with the U.S. Marine Corps May 20, 1998 to September of 2000. Gary worked as office manager for Fleener & Roberts Auto Repair. He was a member of USBC, an avid bowler and golfer.

Surviving are his wife, Adriene Bean; children: Angela, Daniel and Dillon Bean; parents, Kenneth and Rosemarie Bean: brother, Darrell Bean; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wally and Trudy Bean, Bud Roderick and Rosemary Morris.

Please observe all COVID-19 precautions, masks required six feet apart with ten people at a time allowed into the church, and of course if you are sick please do not attend.