Gary Michael Curtis

LANHAM, Maryland — Gary Michael "Mike" Curtis was born to Jerry E. and Rosemary (Jobe) Curtis in Charleston, IL on July 29, 1950. He was raised in Decatur, IL and he graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1968 where he was a quarterback of the SDHS football team. His father, Jerry, was the assistant football coach of their crosstown rival at Decatur MacArthur. Mike's senior year, he was chosen to play football for the Illinois High School Football team for the Illinois-Missouri football game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Though he had to forfeit his winter and spring sports that year, it was a once in a lifetime opportunity for him. He went on to play football for and graduate from Illinois State University where he once held the record for longest field goal.

He spent many years working in the commodities futures industry where a highlight of his professional career was becoming Merrill Lynch's largest producing broker in the country in 1995. His later years were spent in the loving care and companionship of Pauline Spanbauer of Lanham, MD, whom he had known since high school. Pauline's daughter, Pali was also a member of their household and aided in his care when necessary.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents: Jerry and Rosemary; an infant sibling, "baby boy Curtis"; brother, Pat; son, Jeff and daughter, Brittany.

He is survived by sisters: Julie Danenberger (Steve) and Jill Heick (Marty); son, Craig (Cindy); daughters: Lauren and Marissa (Harrison); grandchildren: Colin, Caitlyn, Jaden, Landen, Kali and Rohnan. He was also survived by five nephews and three nieces.

A memorial service will be planned for the future and Cremation interment will be at Fairlawn Cemetery in Decatur. Memorials may be made to Decatur Central Christian Church in Decatur, IL or St. Francis of Assisi Deaf Catholic Church in Landover Hills, MD.