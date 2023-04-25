Aug. 1, 1939 - April 23, 2023

DECATUR — Gary Michael Walters, 83, of Decatur, IL, passed away April 23, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Gary was born August 1, 1939, in Bloomington, IL, the son of Herman Daniel and Genevieve "Jean" (Lowry) Walters. He attended St. Mary's Grade School, Central Catholic High School, and Illinois State University. He was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

Gary served with pride in the United States Marine Corps from March 3, 1958, to March 3, 1961. He was stationed in Hawaii. He was a member of the American Legion Post 105.

He married Sherry Ann Lucas on March 3, 1978.

Gary retired as senior vice president and past board member from Union Planter Bank (formerly Mutual Bank and Mutual Home and Savings) after 32 years of service. He later performed mortgage underwriting as an independent contractor for Regions Bank.

Gary was a long-time member and past board member of South side Country Club. He was a past president and board member of the Metro Decatur Homebuilders Association. He received the Homebuilders Gold Hammer award in 2000, for his many years of service. He was an affiliate member of the Decatur Association of Realtors, and received their Gold Key award in 1985, for his contributions to the organization.

Gary served on the Decatur Crimestoppers board of directors, holding the treasurer's post. Early in his career, he was a past president and board member of the Institute of Financial Education, and the Decatur Lenders Exchange.

Gary enjoyed playing golf and his many friends. He played golf in the Monday Nomads traveling group for many years, where he was known as "Puff Daddy." Gary was also a member of "Big Dummy" golf group.

Gary was a long time NASCAR fan and enjoyed picking cars each week for the guys in his NASCAR group.

Upon his retirement he had the pleasure of traveling to Europe on several occasions.

Surviving are his fiance, Jeanene Thornberry; children: Diane Nunez (Joe Foody) of Boca Raton, FL, Jeff Walters of Sacramento, CA; twin sister, Karen Sartiano of Palm Coast, FL, Lynda Berner of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren: twins, Tristan and Dylan Nunez of Boca Raton, FL, Jeffrey Walters Jr. of Hawaii, Haley, Evan and Beverly Walters of Sacramento, CA; great-grandchildren: Joan and Clara Walters of Hawaii.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Mt Gilead Cemetery in Decatur, IL.

Memorials to Wounded Warriors Project.

Gary always believed in the power of a smile. One of his favorite quotes was, “ I hate old people, even though I know I am one.”

Condolences may be left to Gary's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.