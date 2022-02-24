CISCO — Gary N. Muse, 79, of Cisco, passed away at 11:58 p.m., February 22, 2022, at his residence.

Gary was born October 5, 1942, in Monticello, IL, the son of Jack and Helen (Cox) Muse. He married Phyllis Sharp Vannote on November 25, 1993, in Cisco.

Gary is survived by his wife, Phyllis Muse of Cisco; children: Jeff Muse (Tobi Wilder) of Sidney, Shannon Taylor (Tim Wegrich) of Monticello, Charles Day of Champaign, A.J. Day (Jodi Hardwick) of Monticello, Tony Vannote of Monticello, Connie (Jim) Walsh of Cerro Gordo; grandchildren; Tyler, Trevor, Tori, Emily, Rachael; great-granddaughter, Murphy; brothers: Tom (Angie) Muse and John (Sally) Muse both of Monticello; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons: Cory and JR.; sister, Carolyn Vance; nephew, Doug Waldman; and niece, Bridget Bureau.

Gary was a farmer. He was in the Army National Guard from 1962-1968. Gary was plant manager for Custom Farm Services for four-years, worked part time for Wilbur's Electric for 28-years and farmed, worked as Facility Manager for Best Western Hotel in Monticello for four-years, and before retirement he worked at Carle Hospital for ten-years. Along with being a huge country music fan, his hobbies included woodworking, spending time with his family, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, and collecting John Deere memorabilia. In his younger years Gary enjoyed taking his family to go-kart races and tractor pulls. Gary and Phyllis have been the longtime sponsors of The Mutton Bustin - JR Muse Memorial at the Piatt County Rodeo.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, Monticello. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Military Rites. Interment will be in Monticello Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Cisco Fire Department or the Cisco United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.