Gary R. Moore

Gary is survived by his loving fiance: Kay Swinehart of Decatur, IL; children: Adam (Sheila) Moore of Decatur, IL, Tracy Moore-Kriener of Decatur, IL; Kay's children: Chad (Christina) Smith, Kimberly Perez (Matt Coogan); Shanna (Jon) Rector; grandchildren: Nick (Ashley) Kriener, Hunter Kriener, Clayton Moore, Syndey Moore, Sable Moore, Tony Moore, Gabby Bingaman; great-grandchildren: Koren, Kaden, Aiden, Jonathon, Corbin, Lydia, Priscilla; brothers: Dennis Moore and Randy Moore both of Decatur, IL; sisters: Linda (Jack) Meek, Patty Bond, and JoAnn Kirkpatrick, all of Decatur, IL; close friend: John Tohill. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Alvin Moore and Carl David.

Gary loved to travel, especially to Texas and Tennessee, but the trip was only complete if he could see a bear. He and Kay finally saw one in August when they were on their last trip. He surrounded himself with all things scary and loved to share those scares with all he met (sometimes even in a haunted house). One of his greatest joys, though, was classic cars. He spent his life buying, working on, and drag racing many unique vehicles. He loved his family and counted his friends as family.