DECATUR -- Gary R. Walmsley 68, of Decatur, IL passed away at 11:30 p.m., Monday, June 22, 2020, in his residence.

A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Gilead Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gary's memory to: Special Olympics Team Dream Catchers of Macon County, or Toys for Tots, or Decaturacon County Animal Shelter, or University of Illinois Allerton Park. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Gary was born June 8, 1952, in Decatur, IL the son of Robert and Beverly (Mitchener) Walmsley. He married Joni E. Niemann on May 30, 1981. Gary retired as the President of Utility Employees Credit Union. He enjoyed fishing and boating, Harley Davidson riding, and listening to his favorite rock songs very loudly.

Surviving are his wife: Joni of Decatur; daughter: Stefanie Talbott (Matt) of Decatur; son: Michael Walmsley (Sabrina) of Kokomo, IN; granddaughter: Amari Walmsley of Kokomo, IN; brothers: Cary Walmsley (Debbie) of Tavares, FL, Tim Walmsley (Bea) of Oakley, IL and Tom Walmsley (Kenny O'Hara) of Decatur.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents.