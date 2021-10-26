DECATUR — Gary Ray Lockwood, 70, of Decatur, IL, passed away October 22, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.

Gary was born February 15, 1951, in Lexington, NC, the son of Ray Edward and Virginia Ilene (Watson) Lockwood. He married Diane Allen on May 2, 1969. Gary was a long time member of First Christian Church. He was a true southerner. He loved Elvis, country music and most of all his family.

He started his automotive career at Bud Leach Garage, General Transfer Trucking and Staley General. He served as a diesel mechanic retiring after 32 years of service. He started his second career as a security officer at Decatur Memorial Hospital and retired after 12 years of service. He also operated G&G Snowplowing along with his son, Greg.

Surviving are his wife, Diane; children: Gregory Ray (Jolene) Lockwood, Michelle Diane Lockwood; granddaughters: Camille (Michael) Allen, Marina (Kyle) Bieker, Aleta (Damon) Handegan, Lydia Taylor; grandsons; Andrew James Lockwood, Garren Ray Lockwood; great-grandchildren: Kiah and Bryar Allen, Matthew Bieker, Raylin and Huxley Handegan; brother, Ronald Lockwood; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Wayne Lockwood; and sister, Brenda Newkirk.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021, at First Christian Church, Decatur, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, October 27, 2021, at the church. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials: Chakota Therapeutic Riding Center, 6248 Wesclin Rd, Germantown, IL, 62245; First Christian Church; or Cancer Care specialist of IL.

Gary's family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful, caring, doctors and nurses on the Cardiac Care Unit at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, IL.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Gary. Condolences may be left to Gary's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.