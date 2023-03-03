June 26, 1953 - Feb. 28, 2023

DECATUR — Gary Tetley, 69, of Decatur, IL, passed away February 28, 2023, at his residence.

Gary was born June 26, 1953, in Pana, IL, the son of Everett and Barbara (Gerlach) Tetley.

He married Susan Neidlinger. They later separated, however remained "Best Friends."

Gary was a cabinet maker by trade and had worked for Galka for 15 years followed by three years for Sims Lumber. He loved listening to the Beatles music, spent countless hours coaching his children's softball team, loved camping with his family and had a green thumb with his vegetable garden.

Surviving are his children: Barbara Tetley of Decatur, IL, Danielle Tetley of Decatur, IL, Brandon McNichol of Decatur, IL, Jennifer Pundt (Mike) of Decatur, IL, Heather Miller of Decatur, IL; brother, Brian Tetley (Alvetta) of Pennsylvania; sister, Vicki Boyer of Oklahoma; and grandson, Tyree.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 PM Friday, March 10, 2023, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Memorials: Donor's Choice.

Condolences may be left to Gary's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.