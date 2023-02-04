Sept. 15, 1940 - Feb. 1, 2023

DECATUR — Gary W. Beaman 82, of Decatur, IL, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in his daughter's residence.

A service to honor Gary's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Entombment will follow in the Star of Hope Mausoleum.

Memorials may be made in Gary's memory to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Gary was born September 15, 1940, in Decatur, IL the son of Raymond and Mary Beaman. He was raised in his childhood by RC "Sandy" Beaman. Gary was retired from Sales having worked in many area food industry companies. He was also a business owner in the community formerly owning the Triangle Lounge and Triangle Motel in Decatur. Gary was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan and Illini fan. He also was an avid golfer belonging as a member of South Side Country Club in Decatur.

Surviving are his daughters: Tina Gilman (John) of Champaign, IL, Pam Bray (Tom) of Decatur, and Kelly Freeze of Mt. Zion, IL; brother, Ron Beaman (Nancy) of Dallas, TX; sister, Sandra Inman (Lee) of Decatur; grandchildren: Jordan Girard (Amber), Morgan Bologeorges (Zachary), Joseph Richards, Darren Spain (Kara), Hannah Reynolds (Lucas), Logan Grimes (Tyler) Justin Richards (Emily Tolley), and Madison Hamilton (fiance Travis Knotts); nine great-grandchildren also survive.

Gary was preceded in death by his wives: Rosemary Beaman and Patricia Mulcahy; and brother, Kenny Beaman.