Gary Wayne Edwards

DECATUR — Gary Wayne Edwards, 61, passed away at 5:56 a.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at his residence.

Gary was born on October 10, 1960, in Decatur, IL, the son of Leo Wayne Edwards and Betty Mae (Bourquin) Edwards. Gary met Shelley in 1978, he then married Shelley Riggs on October 29, 2003, in Sevierville, TN.

Gary earned his MSW from the University of Illinois and later his LCSW. He was a Residential Coordinator at Webster Cantrell Hall for 28 years.

Gary is survived by his wife Shelley of Decatur, IL; and one brother, Richard Edwards and wife Debbie of Decatur, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be made to: Webster Cantrell Hall.

Condolences may be left to the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

