Gary Wayne Hoke

Gary's medical journey is one for the books and would not have been possible without the knowledge and skilled doctors from his neurological surgical/oncologist team at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. The doctors there never backed down to the challenges Gary's conditions presented time and time again and for that, and so much more, Gary's family is grateful. In Gary's honor and memory, the family would like to make a charitable donation to the Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute through Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The donation will be used to continue funding brain tumor research. Gary always commented while we would never know why he was chosen to fight the battles he was, the doctors needed to continue their research to get smarter than the tumors. If you would like to contribute, you may send donations to the Gary Hoke Memorial Fund c/o Calvert Funeral Homes, Clinton, Illinois, 61727.