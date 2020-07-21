Gary Wayne Hoke

CLINTON — On Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 12 p.m. Gary Hoke of Clinton, Illinois, crossed life's finish line with his daughter and son holding his hands, surrounding him with peaceful, grateful, and love-filled hearts. In accordance with Gary's wishes, there will be no services. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with cremation rites.
Gary was born April 2, 1951, to Myron C. “Bud” Hoke and Margie E. Johnson. Gary married Nancy E. Nunnery October 5, 1969, and later married Alma F. Maiden May 8, 1999.
Left to cherish memories of Gary are his children, Marci (Jerad) Patterson of Clinton and Jonathan Hoke of Holt, Florida; siblings Larry (Jane) Hoke, Ed (Sonna) Hoke, Fred (Sharline) Hoke, Randy Hoke all of Clinton, and Karen (Jim) Powers of Wapella, Illinois; sister-in-law Vera “Toots” (Lou) Hansen of Clinton; grandchildren Kyli and Kane Patterson, Ka'lee Maiden, and Jesse Sloat; great-grandchildren Paislee and Preslee Anglin, and many nieces and nephews.
Gary was a Caterpillar retiree, a former Eagle President and Golden Eagle, Harley Davidson rider, and avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and stepdaughter, Christi Sloat.
Gary's medical journey is one for the books and would not have been possible without the knowledge and skilled doctors from his neurological surgical/oncologist team at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. The doctors there never backed down to the challenges Gary's conditions presented time and time again and for that, and so much more, Gary's family is grateful. In Gary's honor and memory, the family would like to make a charitable donation to the Lou and Jean Malnati Brain Tumor Institute through Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The donation will be used to continue funding brain tumor research. Gary always commented while we would never know why he was chosen to fight the battles he was, the doctors needed to continue their research to get smarter than the tumors. If you would like to contribute, you may send donations to the Gary Hoke Memorial Fund c/o Calvert Funeral Homes, Clinton, Illinois, 61727.
The family would also like to thank the staff at St. Joseph Hospital and all the nurses and CNAs at Liberty Village of Clinton.
Dad, there is no life left in the ashes. Let them be free. You, Champ, are now free. We love you!
Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com
