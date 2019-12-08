WARRENSBURG -- Gary Wayne Kirgan, 63, of Warrensburg, went to be with the Lord, 10:42 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at New Beginnings Church of God, Decatur; 2606 IL-121, Decatur, IL 62526. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Lake Bank Cemetery, Mount Pulaski. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
He is survived by his wife, Pansy of Warrensburg; son, Johnny (Jennifer) Kirgan; grandchildren, Gabriella, Daniel and Lily.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 son, Matthew; sister, Sharon Kay Kirgan and infant sister, Judy Kirgan.
