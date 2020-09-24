× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - Gaye Elizabeth Boyd passed away June 28, 2020 in Nacogdoches, Texas. She was born Sept. 29, 1945 in Decaur Il. Parents father Edward C. Grolla and Bessie L. (Williamson) Grolla.

She was a devoted housewife, enjoyed painting, working with stain glass, traveling, and collecting paperweights, antiques and cookie jars. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will truly be missed.

Survived by husband Allen Boyd, of Nacogdoches, son Shawn McClure and his wife Sarah, and granddaughter Evie McClure of Tumwater, Washington. Sister Phyllis Grolla Picket of Mount Zion, Illinois and many nieces and nephews. Also by her furry friend Abbey.

Celebration of Life will be held at Harristown Township Hall, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.