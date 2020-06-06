BEMENT -- Gayle A. Corum, 57, of Bement, IL., passed away at 3:57 A.M., on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family is graciously abiding with the suggestions set forth. Private graveside services will be held in the Bement Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Gayle Ann Corum Memorial Fund in care of the State Bank of Bement.
Gayle was born on November 6, 1962 in Monticello, IL., a daughter of Ronald Dean and Margaret Wolfe Fogerson. She married Kenneth R. Corum on February 24, 1978, in St. Louis, MO., and he survives of Bement. Surviving are 2 sons; Grant R. (Dusti) Corum of Arthur, IL., and Chad D. (Angie) Corum of Bement, IL. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren; Madison Corum, Kirsten Corum, Caleb Corum, Lynsey Corum, Ella Corum and Korbyn Corum. She is also survived by her father; Dean (June) Fogerson of Oreana, IL., and a brother; Ray (Sarah) Fogerson of Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her mother.
Gayle was involved with the Bement P.T.A, a Room Mom, the Bement Community Council and the family said that any activities that her children and grandchildren were involved in she would be there.
Aaron and Susie Hinds of Hinds Funeral Home, Bement, IL., has the honor to serve the family of Gayle A. Corum. “Our Family Is Here To Serve Your Family”. Please visit our website at www.hindsfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.
