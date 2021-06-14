LUFKIN, Texas - Gayle E. (Miller) West, of Lufkin, TX formerly of Brenham, TX and Clinton, IL, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 80 on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Gayle was born on September 18, 1940 in Lincoln, IL to Floyd and Neva (Jett) Miller. She grew up on farms in Beason and Chestnut, IL, with her parents, two older sisters, Marilyn and Beverly, and her beloved Aunt Inga Jett. Gayle graduated from Mt. Pulaski Township High School and attended Central Bible Institute in Springfield, MO and Brown's Business College in Decatur, IL.

She married Walker West, Jr. on July 1, 1961 at the Assembly of God Church in Clinton, IL. They raised two sons, relocating to Texas in 1973. A talented typist and stenographer, Gayle worked full time as an administrative assistant while also caring for her home and family. Known for her red hair and loving personality, Gayle was a faithful church pianist, Sunday School teacher and prayer warrior. She dearly loved her many nieces and nephews and her pride and joy were her two grandsons. Gayle took an interest in genealogy, spending many hours researching both the Jett and West family histories. Her many talents also included cooking, sewing and baseball scorekeeping.

Gayle is survived by her husband of 59 years, Walker, Lufkin, TX; son and wife Norman and Susan, Lufkin, TX; son Stuart, Bryan, TX; grandson Brock, Lufkin, TX; grandson and wife Cuyler and Caitlin, Mansfield, TX; sister, Beverly (Miller) Krogh, Des Moines, WA; and her many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Gayle was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Marilyn (Miller) Schmidgall.

Visitation will be held at Calvert Funeral Home, 201 South Center Street in Clinton, IL on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the funeral home, with Reverend Doug Lowery, Pastor of Decatur Maranatha Assembly of God Church officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Kenney, IL.

In lieu of flowers, Gayle's family would like to encourage contributions to the Clinton Assembly of God Building Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.