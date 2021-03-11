DECATUR — Gayle Ellen Tipsword, 66, of Decatur, IL passed away at 2:18 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Lincolnshire Place, Decatur.

A service to celebrate Gayle's life will be held at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Gayle was born June 13, 1954, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Robert and Delores (Franklin) Spelbring. She married Robert Tipsword on July 21, 1973. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2020.

Gayle retired from ADM. She was a member of GT Church. She enjoyed taking girl's trips with her sisters but her greatest passion was spending time with her grandsons.

Surviving are her sons: Chad Tipsword of Decatur and Jon Tipsword of Springfield; grandsons: Gabriel Tipsword and Rowan Tipsword; sisters: Carol Bruder (John) of Metamora, IL, Patty Brewer of Decatur, and Nancy Patrick (Mike) of Mt. Zion; best-friend, Linda Kropp of Atlanta, IL.

Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Billy.