DECATUR — Gayle Ellen Tipsword, 66, of Decatur, IL passed away at 2:18 p.m., Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Lincolnshire Place, Decatur.
A service to celebrate Gayle's life will be held at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Point Pleasant Cemetery, Long Creek. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
Gayle was born June 13, 1954, in Decatur, IL the daughter of Robert and Delores (Franklin) Spelbring. She married Robert Tipsword on July 21, 1973. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2020.
Gayle retired from ADM. She was a member of GT Church. She enjoyed taking girl's trips with her sisters but her greatest passion was spending time with her grandsons.
Surviving are her sons: Chad Tipsword of Decatur and Jon Tipsword of Springfield; grandsons: Gabriel Tipsword and Rowan Tipsword; sisters: Carol Bruder (John) of Metamora, IL, Patty Brewer of Decatur, and Nancy Patrick (Mike) of Mt. Zion; best-friend, Linda Kropp of Atlanta, IL.
Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Billy.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.