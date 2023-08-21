Oct. 31, 1924 - Aug. 8, 2023

SAN DIEGO, California — Gaylord Neil Madden, known to most people as "Neil", 98, of San Diego, CA, former longtime resident of DeLand, IL, passed away 10:45 PM, August 8, 2023 at Poway Gardens, Poway, CA.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM-11:00 AM Friday, August 25, 2023 at Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, IL. Graveside services will follow at 11:00 AM at DeLand Cemetery with Rev. Anne Ferguson officiating.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the Monticello United Methodist Church, 2020 E. Washington St., Monticello, IL 61856

Neil was born October 31, 1924 in DeLand, IL, the son of Gaylord Ralph and Sallie Minerva (Stone) Madden. He married Sally Ann Harris on May 15, 1949 in DeLand, IL. She passed away September 22, 2019.

Survivors include his daughter, Sherri Johnson (Jack), San Diego, CA; and two grandchildren: Kyle Johnson (Ashley), San Diego, CA and Connor Johnson (Meredith), Oklahoma City, OK; and sister, Joyce Madden Anderson, Normal, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Mary Mikos (Bruce); and his wife.

Neil served in the United States Army during World War II. He worked for the DeLand State Bank for many years, serving for a time as President.

He was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church and a past member of the DeLand United Methodist Church where he was very active. He was a frequent volunteer, serving as Treasurer for many community organizations such as the DeLand Fire Department, the Village of Deland, the DeLand-Weldon School District, and the DeLand Masonic Lodge.

Neil enjoyed volunteering as a crew member on the P-51H Mustang Restoration Project at the Octave Chanute Aerospace Museum.

Neil's favorite pastime was playing the trumpet. He played with several community bands. A favorite was the "Has Beens", a 16 piece dance orchestra. Neil also enjoyed ballroom dancing. He and Sally spent many evenings on the dance floor at the University Club, Stardusters, and other dance clubs in the area. Throughout his long life, Neil enjoyed listening to big band music from the WWII era.

