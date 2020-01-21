Gehrig Ralph Engel
STRASBURG — Gehrig Ralph Engel went to be with his Lord & Savior on Saturday, January 18, 2020 as a result of complications from dementia.

Gehrig was born in Strasburg, IL on August 31, 1940 to Ralph & Wilma (Hobson) Engel. He graduated from Stewardson-Strasburg High School in 1958 and married Bonnie L. Elliott at Grace Lutheran Church, Strasburg in 1960. They had three daughters, Sarah, Missy, and Kathleen. He retired from Caterpillar Decatur in 2001.

Gehrig is survived by his wife, Bonnie of Decatur, daughters Sarah & Joe Marsaglia (Taylorville), Missy & David Hester (Sandwich, IL), & Kathleen Engel (Oakland, TN), grandsons Joshua Hester and Caleb Hester (Sandwich). Also surviving are his sisters and brother Phyllis Rhodes (Winchester,IL), Shirley Lawson (Winchester), Sharon Grieco (Effingham, IL) and Jim “Butch” (Glenda) Engel (Salem, IL) along with many neices and nephews and dear friends.

Gehrig was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Barbara.

Funeral services will be held at Pilgrim Lutheran Church (2155 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526) on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 6 - 8 pm at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home and an hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Camp CILCA, or Discovery Ministries. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

Service information

Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home
2827 N Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL 62526
Jan 25
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:00AM
Pilgrim Lutheran Church
2155 N Oakland Ave
Decatur, IL 62526
