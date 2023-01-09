TAYLORVILLE — Gene A. Peters, 87, of Taylorville passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2:05 a.m. in Taylorville, IL.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville. Funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville.