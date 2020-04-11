× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- Gene Aaron Merriman of Decatur, IL passed away on February 25, 2020, in Big Bend Hospice.

A service to celebrate Gene's life will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the D.A.V. The celebration will begin with a kick-off motorcycle ride at noon. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the Big Bend Hospice of Tallahassee, FL at www.bigbendhospice.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to ICS Cremation and Funeral Home. www.icsfuneralservices.com.

Gene was born April 7, 1963, in Decatur, IL the son of Carl and Sharron Merriman. He was a heavy equipment operator for the International Union Operating Engineers Local 965. Gene rode and trained horses most of his life. He also loved his motorcycle, fishing, and outdoors.

He is preceded in death by his father; and grandparents, Wilson and Sadie Merriman and Raymond and Fleeta McLemore.

Gene is survived by his loving and devoted Life Partner Kathy Martrano; son, Jesse (Tara) Merriman; mother, Sharron Mansur; sisters, Kathy (Edwin) Nihiser and Brenda (Deke Seibert) Wilson; and brothers, David (Heather) Merriman and Mark (Lara) Merriman; grandson, Waylon Merriman; and an uncle and four aunts. Gene was a beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews, a devoted friend to many, and will be missed by those who knew him.

