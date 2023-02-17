Aug. 28, 1918 - Feb. 11, 2023
Gene Davis (Fillman) Hauseman passed away on February 11, 2023, at the age of 104.
She was born August 28, 1918, to Hanna (Davis) Fillman and Gerald I. Fillman in Jeffersonville, PA. She graduated from Norristown High School in 1935, and went on to study business at Ursinus College, graduating in 1939, with a B.S. degree. Her first job was as a statistician with SKF Industries in Philadelphia.
In 1944, she married Newton K. Hauseman. They promptly moved to several locations around the country as Newt was stationed by the U.S. Army.
