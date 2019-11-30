SULLIVAN -- Gene Lading, 85, of Sullivan, formerly of Pana passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Mason Point, Sullivan. He was born August 14, 1934 in Strasburg, IL, son of the late Orvel & Mabel (Ruff) Lading. Gene married Myrtle Zeigler on December 14, 1962 in Paris, IL and she survives.

Gene was the owner & operator of GMB Auto Parts with Myrtle for over 25 years before retiring. He then drove a school bus for Pana Schools. He was a member of the Christ Tabernacle Church in Herrick, the National Rifle Association, and a past member of the Pana Masonic Lodge AF&AM #226.

In his younger years, he enjoyed shooting guns, especially for squirrel hunting. He was also an avid gun collector. Gene was very active & a faithful member of his church. He was dedicated to reading his Bible as well as other Christian books. Gene spent a great deal of time in prayer and enjoyed the Monday night prayer meetings. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his wife.

