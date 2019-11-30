SULLIVAN -- Gene Lading, 85, of Sullivan, formerly of Pana passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Mason Point, Sullivan. He was born August 14, 1934 in Strasburg, IL, son of the late Orvel & Mabel (Ruff) Lading. Gene married Myrtle Zeigler on December 14, 1962 in Paris, IL and she survives.
Gene was the owner & operator of GMB Auto Parts with Myrtle for over 25 years before retiring. He then drove a school bus for Pana Schools. He was a member of the Christ Tabernacle Church in Herrick, the National Rifle Association, and a past member of the Pana Masonic Lodge AF&AM #226.
In his younger years, he enjoyed shooting guns, especially for squirrel hunting. He was also an avid gun collector. Gene was very active & a faithful member of his church. He was dedicated to reading his Bible as well as other Christian books. Gene spent a great deal of time in prayer and enjoyed the Monday night prayer meetings. He also loved spending time with his family, especially his wife.
In addition to his wife, Gene is survived by his children: Debra Bathe, Mahomet, IL; Mona (Mike) Eddy, Pana, IL; Suzanna (Lyle) Flesner, Shelbyville, IL; Rebecca (Sal) Navarro, Humble, TX; 7 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; siblings: Dwight (Melvina) Lading, Strasburg, IL; Beverly Jones, California; Ron (Carol) Lading, Effingham, IL; Paul (Karen) Lading, La Verne, CA and many nieces & nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Rogers; siblings: Verena Atteberry & Orvel “Pete” Lading.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in McCracken-Dean Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. with Bishop Thomas Suey officiating. Burial will be in Eiler Cemetery, Tower Hill. Visitation will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Christ Tabernacle Church, Herrick.
Memorials in Gene's honor may be made to Mid-America Preparatory School, Herrick; Christ Tabernacle Church, Herrick or Alzheimer's Association and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family.
