FORSYTH — Genevieve "Genny" McMillan, 95, passed away on February 7, 2022 at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth, IL.

Genny was born to James and Alice Ozment on October 5, 1926 in Pittsburg, IL. She married James "Bob" McMillan on May 24, 1952, in East St. Louis, IL. She worked as an RN at DMH in the emergency department for many years. She liked to do crossword puzzles and read.

Genny is survived by her son, Richard (Pam) McMillan of Fort Myers, FL; daughter, Susan (Scott) Doane of Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Jaime (Chris Hicks) Brazle-West of Oreana, IL, Andrew (Lanie) Brazle of Hoffman Estates, IL, Megan (Brian) Hord of Coconut Creek, FL; step-grandchildren: Michael Doane of Adelaide, AU, Blake Doane of Rochester, MN, Alexia Doane of Champaign, IL; great-grandchildren: Cameren and Kharsen West of Oreana, IL, Jackson and Jace Hord of Coconut Creek, FL, Stella, Eva, and Lincoln McMillan of Fort Myers, FL, Emma Brazle of Hoffman Estates, IL, and many extended family and friends.

Genny is preceded in death by her husband, parents, three brothers, three sisters and great-grandson, Corben West.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials to the First Baptist Church of Decatur, IL

Condolences may be sent to Genny's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.