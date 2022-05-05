Dec. 6, 1921 - May 2, 2022

MASON CITY - Genevieve Maxine Thies, 100, of Mason City, and formerly of Lincoln, passed away peacefully with her son and daughter by her side on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Mason City Area Nursing Home.

She was born on December 6, 1921, in Lincoln to Dewey and Marguerite (Haubiel) Barrow. On June 5, 1960, she married Gail Thies, who preceded her in death on September 25, 2005.

She is survived by her son, James (Debbie) Hoffert of Decatur; daughter, Rhonda (John) Knoles of Mason City; stepdaughters: Jeanie Taylor of Bonita Springs, FL, Janet (Bob) Werner of New Holland, Beth (Mike) Krause of Manito; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, one stepdaughter, and one granddaughter.

While she lived in Lincoln, she worked at Lehn and Fink Cosmetic Factory. She was a member of the Mason City United Methodist Church. She enjoyed dancing with her husband, spending time with her family, reading, golfing, and baking.

Private family services will be held on May 21, 2022, at 11:00 at the Mason City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to The Seeing Eye, INC , PO Box 375, Morristown, NJ, 07963, or the Activities Department at the Mason City Area Nursing Home.

Online condolence can be left at weww.hurleyfh.com.

Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City is in charge of the arrangements.