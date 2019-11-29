STONINGTON — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, Genova McChristy, age 99, of Stonington, on Thursday, November 28, 2019.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville, IL. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville, IL with Pastor Marge Overlot officiating and interment immediately following in Old Stonington Cemetery in Stonington, IL.