STONINGTON — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, Genova McChristy, age 99, of Stonington, on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
Survivors include daughter, Nancy McChristy Dowdy, sons, David (Susan) McChristy, Mac (Cynthia) McChristy and many more relatives.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville, IL. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville, IL with Pastor Marge Overlot officiating and interment immediately following in Old Stonington Cemetery in Stonington, IL. Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at suttonmemorialhome.com
