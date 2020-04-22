× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Georganna Bailey, 91, of Decatur, passed away Monday, April 21, 2020 at home with her children by her side.

Mrs. Bailey was born December 19, 1928 in Tuscola, IL, the daughter of George Allen Jones and Cecily Elise Blackford Jones. She was raised in Tuscola and Bourbon and graduated from Tuscola High School where she was named Homecoming Queen and attended Millikin University. Georganna married James D. Bailey on September 18, 1947. They shared 60 beautiful and fulfilling years together. Besides raising three children, she worked with her husband at Bailey Advertising. She was an avid CUBS and Illini fan.

She is survived by her children: Carol Barnes, Jane Ryan and Jim (Terri) Bailey of Decatur IL. Grandson Michael (Bunny) Thomas of Mt. Zion, IL. Granddaughters: Jill Stewart of Glen Ellyn, IL, Julie Ryan (Wade) Wright, Cathy (Travis) Burich and Chrissy Havens (Eric) all of Mt. Zion IL, Jackie (Matt) German, Lisa (Andy) Calmes and Kim (Blake) Grimmett all of Eureka, MO. 16 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Bill (Jean) Jones of Tuscola and nephew Steve Ware (Chris) of Ambler, PA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister, Joan Cook.