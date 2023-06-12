March 3, 1953 - May 29, 2023

DECATUR — George A. Paceley, 70, of Decatur passed away Monday, May 29, 2023 peacefully at his son's home in Sidney surrounded by loved ones.

He was born March 3, 1953 in Decatur, IL the son of Melbourne and Velma (Johnson) Paceley.

George is survived by his sons: Matt (Rachael) Paceley of Sidney, IL and Daniel (Stephanie) Paceley of Newman, IL; grandchildren: Cole Paceley, Reagan Paceley, Makaylah Paceley, Caleb Paceley, Kaytlin Paceley; brothers: John (Margaret) Paceley and Art (Carol) Paceley both of Decatur, IL; sisters: Candis (Kevin) Drohan of DE and Nancy Paceley of KY.

He is preceded by his parents; wife, Tracy Bray; brother, Russ Paceley; sisters: Joyce Arthur and Mary Thomas.

George was a member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors. He worked as an elevator and escalator technician for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars, NASCAR and spending time with his family and friends.

Per George's request there are no services. Memorial contributions may be to Macon County Animal Shelter. Condolences may be made at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com