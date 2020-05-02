George Brock Vest

George was born September 8, 1927, in Orchardville, IL the son of Ogie and Hester (Brock) Vest. He served in the US Navy during W.W. II. He received his Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from the University of Illinois in 1952. George married Jane C. Wilcox on August 13, 1954. She preceded him in death on September 11, 2006. George began his work career as an agent with Country Companies Insurance. He later went on to serve as a water treatment operator for the Village of Blue Mound and the Village of Harristown. He was formerly a member of the First Baptist Church in Decatur and enjoyed attending the First Christian Church in Blue Mound as well as the Baptist Church in Sullivan. He was a member of the Blue Mound Masonic Lodge and the Springfield Consistory becoming a 32nd degree Mason. George also had membership in the Sons of American Revolution and the American Legion. He enjoyed traveling, square dancing, family genealogy research, and playing games especially Rummikub, Dominos, and Rook. He also enjoyed cooking homemade pizza, making ice cream and elephant ears for his grandchildren.