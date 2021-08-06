DECATUR — George Brock Vest, 92, of Decatur, IL formerly of Blue Mound, IL passed away at 2:40 a.m., Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Eastview Terrace, Sullivan, IL.
A graveside service with Military Honors provided by the Macon County Honor Guard and U.S. Naval Honors Team will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 13, 2021, in Hall Cemetery, Blue Mound, IL. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Surviving are his children: Phillip R. Vest of Nashville, TN, Darcy S. Lowe (John) of Decatur, and Joyce E. Kensinger (Glenn) of Plano, TX; brother, Dempsey Vest (Carmen) of Ft. Worth, TX; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive.
