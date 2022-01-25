MONTICELLO — George Carl Glazik, 80, of Monticello, IL, passed away peacefully at home on January 22, 2022, surrounded by his family.

George was born on June 28, 1941, to Peter and Helen (Kozielek) in Radom, IL. After graduating from Ashley High School, he went on to study at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale, graduating in 1967.

After graduation, he spent his 33-year career with General Cable as a Process Engineer in St. Louis, Mo. with a transfer to Monticello, IL, in 1980.

He wed his beloved wife Patricia Ann Nowicki on June 26, 1965 who survives him along with his children: Carl (Susan) of Mt. Zion, IL; Paula of Waxhaw, NC; and Deanna (Scott) Winkler of Gurnee, IL, along with eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; brother, Rudie (Val) Glazik of North Aurora, IL, and sister, Barbara Meyer of Villa Ridge, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents.

George had a passion for anything farming related stemming from his youth on the family farm. He had a particular affection for tractors especially International Farmall. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren hearing about their adventures and sharing stories of his youth.

There will be a celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org) or St. Philomena Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.