DECATUR — George David LaMasters, 94, of Decatur, passed away 8:56 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his daughter's home in Decatur.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Renaissance Church (456 N. Water Street, Decatur, IL 62523), with visitation held an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. The memorial service will also be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. (CST) on George LaMasters Facebook Page. McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

He is survived by three children: Stephanie (Bart) Idle, Karen Hernandez and Cheri (Ray) Briggs. George is also survived by ten grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

To read the full obituary and to leave condolences to the family, please visit www.mcmullinyoung.com.