George E. Ford

He was born November 8, 1937, in Springfield, IL, the son of Willard and Georgena (Leka) Ford. George began his education by living on a rented farm south of Niantic, IL that had no electricity or running water. There were daily chores to do, like milking the cow before going to school at a one-room schoolhouse. His family moved to a purchased farm in Illiopolis in 1947 after the ammunition factory closed and sold all the land they had acquired. He was a graduate of Illiopolis High School and served in the Illinois Air National Guard in Springfield from 1955 until 1964. George married Norma Jean Clark on December 28, 1956. She passed away February 25, 2013. He began work at Burroughs Corp in 1957 and retired from Unysis in 2000. George farmed in the Illiopolis and Lanesville Township areas throughout his life, most recently helping with the 2020 harvest and tillage.