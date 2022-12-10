June 12, 1932 - Dec. 6, 2022

CAMARGO — George Hillard, 90, of Camargo, IL, peacefully passed on to the Lord on December 6, 2022, surrounded by family in the comfort of his home. Born June 12, 1932, in Murdock, IL, he was the son of the late Clarence Hillard and the late Florence (Fry) Hillard. He was a lifelong devout Christian.

George graduated from Villa Grove High School in 1950, where he played basketball and football and met his wife, Barbara Tay. They married in 1952, and had three daughters. He served in the US Army from 1952-54, and was a veteran of the Korean War. In 1960, George opened The Hillard Agency and sold insurance and real estate throughout his career.

He was most at home on the lake, fishing with his buddies, daughters, and grandkids. George loved the St. Louis Cardinals and the Illini. He could really tell a joke, even if he started laughing long before the punchline. He and his loving wife, Barbara celebrated their 70th anniversary this year alongside their friends and family.

George loved his family more than anything. Barbara survives him along with his daughters: Georgianna, Linda, and Susan; grandchildren: John Frye, Jenna Frye, Kyle Olson, and Kevin Olson; and great-grandchildren: Cohen Frye, Sullivan Frye, and Simon Frye. Along with George's parents, his brother Dale Hillard preceded him in death.

At George's request a private graveside service will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the George E. Hillard Memorial Fund, payable to Joines Funeral Home.