Feb. 3, 1930 - April 20, 2023

WEST PADUCAH, Kentucky — George Edward Mose, age 93, of West Paducah, KY, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away on Thursday afternoon, April 20, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

George was born on February 3, 1930, in Decatur, IL, to Lewis and Ada Shawver Mose. George started working as a paper boy for the Herald & Review in 1943, before being hired in 1947. George spent 48 years working as a mail room worker, a dispatcher, and finally as assistant foreman in the mail room before retiring in 1995. He then spent the next 15 years delivering advertisements for them in Decatur and surrounding areas. George was a US Army Veteran, serving his country in the Korean War in 1951-1953. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with three Bronze Stars and the United Nations Service Medal.

On June 1, 1963, he married Eileen Loretta Evans and together they raised their children, as well as raising five of their grandchildren after his stepdaughter passed away.

He was a dedicated Christian and long-time member of the Moundford Free Methodist Church in Decatur, IL, where he supported many church programs; recently, George joined his wife at Central Baptist Church in Decatur, IL. In his free time, he enjoyed pitching horseshoes and participating in tournaments. He and his wife also enjoyed bowling and were members of many bowling teams over the years. George also loved playing softball and just being outside playing sports and other activities with his grandchildren and the church youth.

George is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eileen Mose; daughter, Velma (Alan) Belcher of Illinois; stepsons: Jacob Reed of Missouri and Daniel (Audray) Reed of Washington; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Orbie Mose; son, John Mose, and stepdaughter, Edith Waldrop.

Public visitation will be on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Central Baptist Church in Decatur, IL. Funeral services will immediately follow, with graveside service at Point Pleasant Cemetery in Long Creek, IL. Military rites will be provided by the Macon County Honor Guard.

Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church, 1275 Mt. Gilead Road, Decatur, IL, 62521 or the American Cancer Society.

